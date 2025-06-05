Rwanda: Amrouche On Kagere's Recall - Football Is Not About Age

Amavubi head coach Adel Amrouche insisted age didn't matter when he selected veteran striker Meddie Kagera in his squad for Algeria friendlies.

Kagere is part of the squad that Amrouche will use during Rwanda's two international friendly matches Algeria on June 5 and June 9 in Constantine.

The 38-year-old, who plies his trade at Namungo FC in Tanzania, was recalled to the national team after three years and Amrouche could use him in Thursday's clash with Algeria at Mustapha-Tchaker Stadium.

Explaining his decision to select him, Amrouche said, "We must give a chance to players who have good performance, you know football is not about the age, it is about who can perform, Kagere is not 20 years old but he is doing better, and we take the players who are good."

"If we have player aged 16 or 17 years who is good, we take him. The national team is open to everyone who is good and can perform; we give them a chance. Even in the second division, anyone who will show he is ready, I will take him," he added.

Kagere, who will turn 39 on October 10, scored 15 goals in 59 international appearances from Amavubi.

Reacting on his return to the national team, he said he still has what to offer in football.

"It is about discipline in football as an athlete, and I am glad I am back on the national team. I love to play for my country and, when I am called, I am always ready to deliver for the team and return the trust of the coach," Kagere said.

Born in Kampala on October 10, 1986, Kagere formally started his football career at Mbale Heroes, where he played from 2004 to 2006, before joining the now-defunct Kibuye and Atraco FC in Rwanda.

He also had spells at Kiyovu Sports, Mukura VS, Police FC, ES Zarzis, Rayon Sports, as well as Albanian Superliga side KF Tirana as well as Gor Mahia in Kenya.