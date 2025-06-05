Rwanda: Rayon Sports Close in On Ugandan Left-Back Nicholas Mwere

Rayon Sports are in talks to sign Bull FC left-back Nicholas Mwere as club begins to undergo major rebuild ahead of the coming 2025/26 season.

Mwere, 24, was impressive for Bull FC in the past two seasons and he is set to move to the Blues. Times Sport understands that Rayon's management has been impressed by Hakim Bugingo's performance during the just-concluded season but they are poised to sign Mwere as a suitable backup and talks over a potential move for the player are said to have reportedly reached and advanced stage.

During the 2024/25 season, Mwere played 22 league games for Bull FC in the 2024/25 season, scored 1 goal and provided 2 assists.

Elsewhere, APR FC are in the market for a defensive midfielder to replace Taddeo Lwanga who is on his way out of the club after his contract expired.

SC Villa skipper Ronald Ssekiganda is prime on their wanted list.

Meanwhile, Rwanda international Samuel Kato Nemeyimana is being courted by NEC FC as the Ugandan outfit is reinforcing the squad for the coming season where they will represent Uganda in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The 26-year-old center back's contract ends this month and he could join NEC as a free agent.

Nemeyimana previously played for KCCA and Bugesera FC in Rwanda.

Relegated side Vision FC have officially parted ways with Stephen Bonney through mutual agreement. The Nigerian center back was one of the club's standout performers this season, scoring three goals.

Aside from Bonney, the club has also released other senior players such as Musa Esenu, James Bienvenue, Pierrot Kwizera and others as they hope to cut costs going into the second tier.

Lastly, Marines FC have agreed terms to sign striker Sadick Sulley from Etoile de l'Est.

Sulley, 24, scored 12 goals in the Division 2 league but Etoile failed to qualify from the play offs and he is reportedly not ready to play second tier league this coming season.

He previously played for Espoir, Bugesera FC and also had stints in Kyrgyzstan with Dordoi Bishkek.