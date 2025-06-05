Rwanda: Amrouche Slams Sahabo, York for Rejecting Rwanda Call-Up

Rwanda coach Adel Amrouche has slammed Hakim Sahabo and Rafael York of lacking values after making themselves unavailable for national team selection.

Amrouche included Sahabo and York in his 27-man squad for Amavubi's two international friendlies against Algeria on June 5 and June 9 in Constantine. The duo, however, declined to join the team in Algeria for reason they didn't communicate.

He warned that York and Sahabo could find it difficult to put on Amavubi shirt as long as he is the head coach of Rwanda, explaining that they put money over the country.

"No one is bigger than the country and when I saw some refuse to play for the country, I was a bit surprised. I am not happy, I am disappointed because we don't joke with the national team, especially when I am here," the Algerian-born coach told journalists.

Amrouche warned that he will only work with players who put the national team badge first.

"They dropped themselves from the team. They preferred something else than the national team but we are going forward to our target, I need a player, small player, but with a big heart, a player who can play for his country without asking for money...because it's his country," he said.

"It is our job to change, we are going to change a bit because if you want to be in the national team under this (Rwandan) flag, it's not a joke. Maybe another coach could say 'am here for everything,' but for me...forget," he said.

This is not the first time Sahabo and York were excluded from Amavubi squad. On September 28, 2024, then coach Frank Torsten Spittler decided against summoning them due to what he termed as 'bad behavior' in the dressing room.

At the time, the German coach accused York of lying about his fitness level which nearly cost the team in their match against Benin while Sahabo was "causing problems than bringing solutions to the dressing room."

Rwanda play their first friendly against Algeria at Mustapha-Tchaker Stadium in Constantine on Thursday, June 5 at 6pm. The two teams will return to the same ground for a second friendly match on Monday, June 9.

"It is a privilege for us to play this match because we are facing a strong team. The players who have joined the national team are in good shape, and I am happy for them," the 57-year-old coach said.