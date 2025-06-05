Nigeria: Tears, Piety, Togetherness Mark 2025 Arafat Day Sermon

Amid intense heat and overwhelming emotions, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid delivered the 2025 Arafat Day sermon on Thursday, June 5, 2025 (9 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH), to a sea of white-clad pilgrims who had gathered at Masjid Namirah, the heart of the Arafat plain, near Makkah.

The sermon, a major highlight of the Hajj pilgrimage, carried profound spiritual and moral messages for Muslims across the globe.

As temperatures soared to around 43°C (109°F), the pilgrims stood firm, focused, and tearful -- many overcome with emotion as the revered imam, also a former chairman of the Saudi Shura Council, echoed timeless Islamic principles of God-consciousness, justice, unity, and mercy.

Dressed in seamless white garments, known as ihram, millions of men, and women modestly dressed in plain attire, stood shoulder to shoulder under the unforgiving sun, symbolizing equality before Allah.

Their unified presence mirrored the central theme of Sheikh Humaid's sermon.

The cleric emphasized the oneness of the Ummah (Muslim faithful), transcending race, nationality, and class.

Opening with a passionate reminder on the importance of taqwa (piety), Sheikh Humaid urged believers to cultivate God-consciousness in every action.

"Hold firmly to the rope of Allah," he said, quoting from the Qur'an, "and do not be divided."

As Sheikh Humaid concluded the sermon with du'a (supplication), a palpable silence fell over the crowd. Hands raised, hearts open, and tongues repeating Ameen, the faithful poured out their hopes before their Lord.

Thousands of Muslims from Nigeria, including governors, ministers, key government functionaries, clerics, medical and humanitarian personnel were among those who stood at the Arafat, the largest single gathering of Muslim in one place.

Nearly two million people from around the world gathered at the Arafat plain.

What the Imam said

In his sermon, the Imam called on Muslims to embrace their shared identity as members of one Ummah, rising above divisions that have marred unity in many parts of the world.

"In a time where the world is to fraught with injustice, conflict, and spiritual emptiness, it is taqwa that grounds the believer," he said.

Justice, mercy, and the way forward

Dr. Humaid underscored that justice and compassion must guide every Muslim's dealings, whether in leadership, family, or society.

"Justice is the foundation upon which strong nations are built," he said. "A Muslim is not one who merely prays, but one whose words and actions reflect integrity, kindness, and the teachings of our Prophet (peace be upon him)."

He urged governments and individuals to stand against oppression, racism, corruption, and moral decay.

In his closing remarks, Sheikh Humaid emphasized the critical need for Muslims to stay connected to the Qur'an and Sunnah, the two primary sources of Islamic guidance.

"We must not deviate from the Prophet's path," he said.

He also recalled what Prophet Muhammad, who remains the rallying point of Muslims, said before he departed this world over 1,400 years ago.

"In his final sermon at this very plain, the Prophet left for us a complete code of life. Our success lies in holding on to it."

Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo among languages used

Daily Trust reports that in a landmark initiative, the 2025 khutbah was broadcast live in 35 languages, including Hausa, Arabic, Urdu, French, Mandarin, and English, through a massive translation project coordinated by Saudi authorities. QR codes were made available on screens and signboards, linking pilgrims to real-time audio and text translations.

This effort ensured that the powerful message of the Arafat sermon was accessible to over five million Muslims both on-site and globally via digital platforms.

Emotions at their peak

For many pilgrims, the experience was life-changing. Tears rolled down faces as worshippers raised their hands in supplication, praying for forgiveness, peace, and guidance.

"I felt like my heart was melting," said Muhammad Lele Bello, a first time pilgrim from Nigeria.

"The words of the imam pierced my soul. I remembered every moment, every event I needed to do better."

"My hajj seat was unexpected. It came through a brother," he said, adding that it was his happiest day in his life.

On his part, a retired permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo, said: "This is a day of joy, a day and a day of fulfiment."

"I have every reason to thank the Almighty Allah for bringing me this far.

"We must also use this opportunity to pray Allah to bring lasting peace to Nigeria and the Muslim world. This is very important," the retired medical personnel from Kano, said.

The Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos said he felt on top of the world.

"I came at the instance of Saudi King Salam and I am honoured," he said.

He called on thousands of Nigerians who participated in the exercise to continue to pray for the country.

"It is an opportunity for those of us that are here to pray for our leaders and the led for peace and tranquility," he said.

Also, Umar Farouk from Indonesia stood weeping, saying, "I came here carrying burdens, but today I feel I am a slave that has been freed. I want to return home a better Muslim, a better father, a better human being."

The power of Arafat

Our correspondent reports that the Day of Arafat is considered the pinnacle of the Hajj and holds immense spiritual weight. According to prophetic tradition, standing at Arafat is the essence of Hajj, and those who do so with sincerity have their past sins wiped clean.

Muslims worldwide who are not on Hajj fast on this day, believing it expiates the sins of the previous and coming year.

The 2025 sermon did not merely mark a ritual; it delivered a resonant reminder of Islam's eternal values -- values that, if lived fully, can transform hearts and heal societies.

For the millions gathered under the searing Arafat sun, the message was clear: live justly, worship sincerely, and walk humbly -- for all are equal before Allah, who judges not by wealth or lineage, but by righteousness.