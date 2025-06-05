Nigeria: Hajj - Pilgrims Defy Heat Wave, Storm Mount Arafat

Thousands of pilgrims, including Nigerians, have defied the heat wave and stormed mount Arafat for prayer and reflection for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia's minister of Hajj had issued an advisory for pilgrims to stay in their tents between 10am and 4pm today, warning of the heat exhaustion when thousands scale the sacred hill.On Sunday, the Saudi National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had issued heatwave warnings for Hajj 2025, urging pilgrims to take precautions amid soaring daytime temperatures between 40°C and 47°C.The NCM forecasted challenging weather, including high temperatures, potential thunderstorms, and reduced visibility.

However, pilgrims, men and women, have trekked a long distance and ascended the top of Mount Arafat, praying and reflecting.Speaking to our correspondent, one of the pilgrims from Nigeria, Yusuf Hassan, said he's aware of the advisory but couldn't suppress his desire to see and climb the 'mount of mercy'."I promised myself that I will climb Mount Arafat and pray whenever Allah (SWT) gives me the opportunity to come. So, for me, it's a promise fulfilled," he said.Our correspondent also reports that the majority of pilgrims heed to the advisory, and engaged in Quranic recitation and prayers within their tents.He also reported that Helicopters were seen hovering over the sky, while police and other security operatives were strategically stationed and patrolling streets, guiding pilgrims on how to abide by their country's law."A visit to Mount Arafat is something great that every able Muslim should not miss. It is the best day for Muslims during the year, and the best feeling that anyone can experience," said Hazaifa Sani, a Nigerian pilgrim.Also, many pilgrims were seen outside the tent, raising their hands in worship with tears streaming down their faces.Another pilgrim, Muhammed Sheriff, said he feels honored to be part of the 2025 Hajj and to participate in the Arafat,"It's a great feeling for me and the best place for anyone hoping to be here on this day and at this moment," he said.Mount Arafat has a great significance in Islam as Prophet Mohammed gave his farewell sermon at the location.They will also spend the night in Muzdalifah, pick pebbles, and head for Mina for the stoning of the devil after a Subh (dawn) prayer.