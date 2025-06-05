Nigeria: Tinubu Confers National Honour On Bill Gates

4 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bayo Wahab

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Gates received the honour on Tuesday as part of his ongoing visit to Nigeria to discuss key health and development initiatives.

Gates is in Nigeria to engage with federal and state leaders to strengthen the country's primary healthcare system.

A statement from the Gates Foundation stated that the philanthropist will participate in a Goalkeepers Nigeria event focused on Africa's innovation future.

"From Addis Ababa, Gates will travel to Nigeria, where he will meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and engage with federal and state leaders to discuss Nigeria's primary health care reforms," the statement read.

Gates' visit to Nigeria follows his foundation's announcement in May when he pledged to invest $200 billion over the next 20 years to advance global health and development.

