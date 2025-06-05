Nigeria: Two Deaths Recorded From Diphtheria Outbreak in Edo

Mr Oshiomhole described the outbreak as "a serious cause for concern," warning of the infection's potential severity if not treated quickly

An outbreak of diphtheria has been confirmed in Edo State, resulting in two fatalities.

The State Commissioner for Health, Cyril Oshiomhole, made this known on Tuesday in Benin during an emergency response meeting.

The action follows confirmation from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital of five diphtheria cases, including the two deaths.

The emergency meeting included representatives from WHO, UNICEF, local health bodies, and key partners tackling the unfolding public health threat.

Mr Oshiomhole described the outbreak as "a serious cause for concern," warning of the infection's potential severity if not treated quickly.

He noted that diphtheria, a contagious bacterial infection affecting the nose and throat, could cause severe complications or death.

"The increase in cases, combined with rising threats like drug resistance and viral infections, demands urgent, coordinated efforts," he said.

He outlined key strategies, including deploying a rapid response team, improving coordination, and boosting surveillance and contact tracing.

Other priorities include raising public awareness, engaging communities, and ensuring vaccine availability and access.

The commissioner praised UBTH for its swift response and acknowledged ongoing support from health partners.

He assured the public of the state government's commitment to containing the outbreak.

Citizens are advised to report symptoms early -- such as sore throat, fever, or breathing difficulty -- and to avoid close contact with sick individuals.

He also urged people to stay calm but alert. "This is not a time to panic, but to prepare, inform, and act responsibly," he added.

(NAN)