Rwanda: Spiro Reassures Customers As Motorcycle Delivery Rolls Out in Batches

press release

Kigali, Rwanda — Spiro is pleased to inform the public that we officially started deployments in April, and bikes are being delivered in batches. As of today, many early applicants who signed up first have already received their motorcycles, and we continue to dispatch bikes daily.

We've clearly communicated that this promotion was on a first come, first served roll-out basis.

Please note that all riders who have received their motorcycles were contacted by phone and guided through the collection process. For those who haven't been contacted yet, please be rest assured that you will be contacted soon. We've added more staff to manage customer service, make calls, and oversee physical delivery points.

Spiro is on a mission to revolutionize mobility in Africa through the large-scale electrification of transportation, enhancing livelihoods and promoting sustainable development. We aim to achieve this by providing affordable, eco-friendly electric transportation solutions, establishing an integrated EV ecosystem with various partners, and creating a wide range of charging infrastructure, including battery swapping and direct charging.

Spiro is the largest provider of electric bikes in Rwanda and across Africa, with thousands of our bikes already zipping through city streets. Our robust infrastructure, including battery-swapping stations and assembly lines, is fully in place to support this major shift. In Rwanda alone, we have 70 active battery-swapping stations, with 56 more underway to keep riders powered up and moving smoothly.

In 2024, the Government of Rwanda announced that starting in January 2025, new motorbike taxis registered for public transport in Kigali would be required to be electric. This initiative aims to reduce pollution and promote cleaner energy sources for public transportation.

To support this transition, Spiro introduced a limited-time promotion on our flagship EKON M3 electric bike, whose original price is Rwf1.95 million, and promoted them to a price of Rwf750,000 with a Rwf75,000 deposit to reserve the bike, in November 2024.

This offer has sparked remarkable interests in many riders. To date, 3,500 Spiro bikes are already on the road, while 3,515 have been booked, 1,656 fully paid for, and 1,470 successfully deployed, a clear sign of how riders are embracing the shift to electric.

Thank you for your patience and your shared vision to ride towards a greener and sustainable future with Spiro. You deserve better. And we are committed to delivering the very best.