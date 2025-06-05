Rwanda: Connecting At the Roots - How MTN Is Building a More Inclusive Digital Future Through Its Annual Staff-Led Initiative Y'ello Care

In a world rapidly moving forward with digital innovation, it's easy to overlook those who are still trying to catch up, not by choice, but because of barriers beyond their control. At MTN, we try not to forget. Each June, through 21 Days of Y'ello Care, we take a step back, back to our communities, to the places that shape us and teach us the meaning of connection.

We leave our desks. We roll up our sleeves. We show up with open ears and open hearts.

For me, this isn't just an initiative. It's a quiet, powerful reminder that no matter how advanced technology becomes, it must serve everyone. True connections don't start with data or devices, they start with dignity, with inclusion, and with showing up for those who need it most.

For the past 18 years, MTN, across its footprint on the continent and beyond has been doing just that. Offering dignity and leaving no one behind.

This year's theme, "Connecting at the Roots" is more than a slogan. It's a call to remember what really matters: people. It's about listening deeply, walking alongside communities, and responding with empathy and respect.

In Rwanda, we've made great strides. But there are still visible gaps.

In Kirehe and Rutsiro, some community health workers still depend on handwritten notes to deliver life-saving care. In Rubavu, men and women have hopes for a brighter future but limited access to digital tools. In Mahama Refugee Camp, children are eager to learn but resources remain scarce.

So, we asked ourselves: how can we help?

And the answer was simple: we listen, and we act.

This year, we're not only meeting people where they are, but we are ensuring that we walk beside them as they move forward.

Kindness in action

We're distributing smartphones and solar kits to 200 community health workers, equipping an ICT lab in Rubavu, and providing 600 refugee youth with digital skills in cloud and web technology.

This isn't charity. It's about creating opportunity. Each action is deliberate and thoughtful, rooted in the belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

And how do we get it done? With the help of MTN & MoMo staff (MTNers & MoMotimas).

What makes 21 Days of Y'ello Care truly special is the people behind it. Our staff truly give it their all. They participate in the installations, renovations, building, teaching, and so forth. They listen to stories, share their own, and bring a spirit of compassion and solidarity that transforms this initiative into something deeply human.

They remind us every day that digital access is not about gadgets, it's about giving people the ability to live with dignity, confidence, and connection.

Stronger together

We are also deeply grateful to the partners who walk this path with us, the Ministry of Health, ICT Chamber, Huawei, Ericsson, BBOXX, Alight, UNHCR, and so many others. Together, we are weaving something meaningful and lasting.

Beyond the 21 days

The campaign may only last three weeks but the change it sparks will carry on. The smartphones will connect the unconnected. The solar kits will keep homes lit long after we leave. The ICT lab, together with the digital literacy training, will continue shaping minds and possibilities. That's what it means to walk the talk not just to visit, but to stay invested.

And I hope these stories of the people we meet, and the lives we touch, will continue to remind us why we do this work. Because inclusion should never be optional.

A gentle call

To those reading this: We don't have all the answers. But we're trying with purpose, with humility, and with a deep belief in the power of connection.

Please follow the journey. Share the stories. Be part of the change. Though the future is digital let's make sure it's also human. Let's ensure it includes everyone by starting at the roots.

The writer is the CEO of MTN Rwanda.