African Development Bank to Host Policy Dialogue On Combating Illicit Financial Flows in Natural Resources Sector

5 June 2025
Content from a Premium Partner
African Development Bank (Abidjan)

What: GONAT Project: Illicit Financial Flows and Resource-Backed Loans training and policy dialogue

Who: African Development Bank, Government of the Central African Republic

When: June 10-13, 2025

Where: Ledger Hotel, Bangui, Central African Republic

The African Development Bank, partnering with the Government of the Central African Republic, will convene a four-day training workshop and policy dialogue to address Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) and Resource-Backed Loans (RBLs) in the natural resources sector.

This event is part of the Bank's Governing Natural Resource Outflows for Enhanced Economic Resilience (GONAT) project, which aims to strengthen domestic resource mobilization and economic resilience across six African countries: the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, and Zimbabwe.

The technical training sessions, scheduled for June 10-12, will help build the capacity of Central African Republic government officials to effectively monitor, analyze, and govern natural resource sectors. The sessions will engage senior policymakers, the private sector, civil society organizations, and local communities to share knowledge and develop policy solutions.

The three-day training will cover:

  • Definitions and frameworks for IFFs
  • Key enablers, drivers, and socio-economic impacts of IFFs
  • Tools for measuring IFFs and assessing associated risks
  • Policy responses and legislative solutions
  • Institutional capacity building and strengthening

A high-level policy dialogue will follow on June 13, bringing stakeholders together to discuss actionable recommendations, promote national dialogue and multi-stakeholder engagement, and establish communities of practice to support project implementation.

Illicit financial flows remain a significant barrier to sustainable economic development in resource-rich African nations. This event marks a crucial step in developing the regional capacity necessary to address these challenges through coordinated responses.

Read the original article on African Development Bank (AfDB).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 African Development Bank. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.