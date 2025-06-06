Africa: Aids Still Killing One Person Every Minute As Funding Cuts Stall Progress

AIDS-related deaths have dropped to their lowest level since 2004, but progress remains precarious, with the disease still claiming one life every minute. The impact of funding cuts is severe, causing widespread disruption to HIV services and threatening hard-won gains.

More than 30 million people are receiving lifesaving treatment worldwide however, making the UN's AIDS response a "clear example of a multilateral success," said Amina Mohammed, UN Under Secretary-General on Thursday, as the General Assembly reviewed progress being made to end AIDS and prevent HIV infections.

'Series of threats'

"Global commitment is fading. Funding is falling. And HIV services and systems to deliver them are being disrupted," she said, highlighting the "series of threats" that could undo all the progress achieved in the fight against HIV in past decades.

As funding dwindles, clinics are closing and treatment supplies are diminishing, putting already vulnerable populations such as adolescent girls and young women, at greater risk of contracting the disease.

As funding from PEPFAR - the US programme leading global efforts to combat HIV in Africa - faces the risk of permanent cuts, the UN global programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) warns of devastating consequences.

Without continued support, an estimated four million additional AIDS-related deaths and more than six million new infections could occur by 2029.

'Keep up the fight'

"We cannot let short-term cuts destroy long-term progress," said Ms. Mohammed. "We need to keep fighting."

The funding crisis must be urgently addressed. With half of sub-Saharan African countries spending more on debt servicing than on healthcare, Ms. Mohammed stressed the need for debt relief, tax reform, and increased international support.

"Low and middle-income countries need sustainable HIV financing and stronger national leadership in the fight against AIDS," she said.

She also called for an end to attacks on human rights, warning that punitive laws, vigilante violence, and hate speech against marginalised groups worsen stigma and drive people away from lifesaving services. "Protecting health means protecting human rights," she said.

Many community-led organizations are now being defunded and dismantled, just when their work is needed most. Ms. Mohammed urged the UN and its partners to support these groups and their vital contributions.

"The end of AIDS is not a mystery," she said, adding that while eliminating the disease by 2030 is still achievable, "success is not guaranteed."