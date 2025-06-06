South Africa: Samwu Shonamalanga Region Is Furious At Umgeni / Uthukela Water' Continous Attempt to Frustrate Workers and Undermine Collective Barganing

press release

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) strongly condemns the Umgeni /uThukela Water's reckless decision of choosing not to recognize our union and its members. We express our grave disappointment with Managements failure to bargain in good faith, we are disconsolate in management and have countlessly witnessed BAD FAITH BARGAINING.

ISSUES OF CRITICAL CONCERN:

1. Engaging on unfair labour practices - By refusing to meet or deliberate within a reasonable period, delaying the bargaining process without legitimate justification.

2. Changing positions without a clear reason or notice or agreement

3. Breach of internal operating procedure & policies

4. Tempering with employees' Condition of Service

5. Unlawful positions and Grading

6. Unjust Transfer Practices

7. Local Labour Forum being used as a reporting structure - no consultation is allowed

8. Failing to consider the union's proposals seriously

9. Withdrawing recognition by Falsifying information to public Stakeholders, employees stakeholder.

After initially recognizing SAMWU, the employer revoked that recognition without a valid reason in a sense that in the company website SAMWU is not indicated in the public document. This in it's sense encouraging superiority towards the aforementioned union. "On areas of strategic importance to the organisation, uMngeni-uThukela Water consults and shares and receives information through Staff Information Sessions, Site Visits, the Staff Advisory Council and through bilateral meetings with Nehawu, the recognised union at the organisation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We as a trade union will not allow the employer to bully workers by unilaterally changing employees' conditions of service without any consultation whatsoever. Our members and their interests come first.

An ultimatum has already been given to the employer to immediately reverse this anti-worker practice and restore all terms and conditions of employment. Our attempts to engage the employer was also that we ensure that there is labour stability at the water board. It however seems as though the union has been talking to people who are not interested in seeing residents and businesses having uninterrupted water supply.

We firmly believe that our demands are truly justified and important to the livelihoods of the entire workforce of the utility.

SAMWU will not stand by as uMgeni/ uThukela Water Management seeks to undermine our members' rights. We remain resolute in our commitment to defend the integrity of collective bargaining and the fundamental rights of all workers. We demand that uMgeni/ uThukela Water honour its commitments and uphold the principles of fairness, justice, and respect for workers.

CONCLUSION

SAMWU unequivocally condemns the victimization of workers and the erosion of collective bargaining. The failure of the uMgeni / uThukela Water to uphold its legal and moral duties to its employees will no longer be tolerated.

Should the employer continue to ignore these serious matters, SAMWU will be left with no choice but to embark on a picketing during tea and lunch breaks while in the process of applying for a legal industrial action in defense of the rights, dignity, and safety of our members.