Uganda: DJ Bush Baby Found Dead in Entebbe Studio

5 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jacobs Seaman Odongo

Veteran DJ and media pioneer Michael Benjamin Owor, popularly known as DJ Bush Baby, has been found dead in his studio in Entebbe.

The family confirmed his death on Thursday, June 5, saying he had gone missing two days earlier.

According to relatives, DJ Bush Baby had not been seen or heard from since Tuesday. Concerned by the silence, his family began searching for him and decided to force open the door to his private studio in Entebbe today, June 5.

It was there that they discovered his lifeless body.

The cause of death has not yet been made public, and police are expected to conduct a postmortem examination.

DJ Bush Baby was widely celebrated for his trailblazing work and commitment to developing young talent.

Born in 1975, Bush Baby began his career in the late 1990s at Radio Uganda's Green Channel, now Magic FM. He went on to work across borders, contributing immensely to the growth of radio and music television in East Africa.

In Tanzania, he helped establish Kiss FM and later played a major role at East African Radio and East African Television (Channel 5), where he used his platform to promote Ugandan artists across the region.

His 'Uganda Central' show on EATV and radio focused on promoting Ugandan music and culture.

He also co-hosted the popular Friday night show "Friday Night Live" on East Africa Radio and EATV.

In addition to "Friday Night Live," DJ Bush Baby co-hosted "5 Live" on EATV alongside Bobby Mongi, a weekday evening show that featured live studio audiences and interactive segments.

He returned to Uganda and held influential positions at Sanyu FM, XFM, Urban TV, and NXT Radio, and later became head of the creative department at NXT Media.

At every stage of his career, he remained a fierce advocate for East African music and media professionalism.

In 2021, DJ Bush Baby suffered a serious accident that left him with a fractured pelvic bone and internal injuries.

He underwent surgery and publicly sought financial help for his medical recovery--a moment that revealed not just his vulnerability but also the deep well of public affection and support he commanded.

In his later years, he turned to mentoring aspiring DJs and broadcasters, and in 2024, he signed with XRadio in Dar es Salaam.

While based in Kampala, he continued to broadcast an online show every Thursday, connecting with regional audiences and sharing his encyclopaedic knowledge of African music.

His death leaves a deep void in Uganda's entertainment scene.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

