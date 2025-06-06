Rwanda: Akagera National Park Targets $4.9m in Revenues

Akagera National Park projects to make some $4.9 million in tourism revenue in 2025, according to a report by African Parks, the organisation that manages the protected area.

The projection follows a 3 per cent decline to $4.7 million in 2024, despite recording some 2,000 more visitors than in the previous year. The decrease was mainly attributed to reduction in average spending per visitor, impacted by health concerns and temporary facility closure.

ALSO READ: Plan underway to boost Akagera National Park's rhino population

The outbreaks of Marburg and Monkeypox diseases in the last quarter of 2024 led to cautious visitor behavior, with tourists spending less during their stays, explained Jean-Paul Karinganire, the Funding and Reporting Manager at Akagera National Park.

He added that the temporary closure of Karenge Bush Camp for three months due to facility upgrades further affected earnings.

ALSO READ: A story of extinction and return of lions, rhinos in Akagera Park

"We commend the swift and coordinated response of the Rwandan government, especially the Ministry of Health, in carefully handling these outbreaks and minimizing their impact on tourism," Karinganire told The New Times.

In 2024, Akagera National Park received more than 56,000 visitors, including more than 48,000 paying guests. Rwandan citizens made up 45 per cent of the paying visitors, and the park generated $4.7 million in revenue. In 2023, the park had welcomed more than 54,000 visitors, including 3,000 community guests who generated $4.8 million in revenue.

He said the efforts by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and the Visit Rwanda initiative played a key role in boosting visitor numbers.

"The increase in visitors shows a strong interest in our park, and these challenges highlight the resilience and adaptability of our tourism industry," Karinganire said.

To achieve the revenue target of $4.9 million in 2025, the park plans to focus on improving the quality of visitor experiences, encouraging longer stays, and promoting leisure activities within the park.

ALDO READ: Increase in Rwanda's lion population attributed to bold conservation efforts

"We aim to foster more meaningful connections between visitors and the natural environment," said the manager.

To encourage tourists to stay longer, Jeanette Rugero Murekatete, a tour operator, said that consistent innovation and quality service are essential.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As tour guides, we make sure visitors receive full information and the best service possible about our beautiful country Rwanda so that they become our ambassadors," she said.

While these additions help extend tourists' stay, Rugero stressed that conserving existing sites and making them sustainable is key to ensuring Rwanda remains a desirable destination for generations to come.

The New Times has recently learnt about the plans which are underway to translocate more white rhinos to Akagera National Park. According to the African Parks, in late 2023 it acquired the world's largest captive rhino breeding operation in South Africa and launched the Rhino Rewild Initiative, an effort to relocate over 2,000 rhinos to safe, protected areas across the African continent.

Rwanda's tourism generated $647 million in 2024, and the government targets some $700m in 2025.