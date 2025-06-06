South Africa: Rdp Occupiers Protest At Ekhurhuleni Mayor's Office for Services

"The City should stop calling us illegal occupants and give us services"

Over 50 residents occupying RDP houses in Nigel's Mackenzieville Extension 2 protested outside the City of Ekurhuleni's offices in Germiston on Thursday, demanding electricity and other basic services.

Hundreds of residents unlawfully occupied the RDP houses in 2019 after the project was left incomplete and abandoned due to contractor failures.

Despite several attempts by the City of Ekurhuleni to evict them, and having their occupation declared unlawful by the Johannesburg High Court in 2023, the residents, with the help of a private lawyer, have refused to leave the houses. They are determined to appeal the high court case and want the houses legally handed over to them.

However, the mostly coloured occupiers' determination to stay in the houses has previously caused racial tension with the mostly black community of the Snake Park informal settlement, some of whom are the rightful beneficiaries of the houses.

On Thursday, the occupiers demanded to be addressed by someone from the mayor's office. "We want to urge the Executive Mayor for an intervention on our current situation on what we believe is a violation of our basic human rights in regards to basic services being delivered to us," read their memorandum.

They believe the City has not made any effort to ensure they have access to services like water, sanitation, electricity, and waste removal. They are also demanding for City officials to meet them so they can find a solution.

Elizabeth Joubert, 68, said she has respiratory issues because she has to make a fire to cook and warm her house during winter. She said occupying the house became her only option after years of paying rent.

"It's as if our cries are falling deaf ears. I have been to the rent office asking them to come and check our living conditions, but they don't come. We are tired of begging," said Jourbert.

Another pensioner Therisa Jaars said she has to collect firewood in the nearby bushes to cook for herself and her children daily. She also wants a proper sewerage system and running water.

"The City should stop calling us illegal and give us services. Government owes me because I finished building the house myself, if they evict us they must refund us," said protester Princess Papi.

City official Zinzile Nxesi received and signed the memorandum and promised to get back to the community after seven working days.