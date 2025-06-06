Mozambique: 'Golden Visit' - Malawi, Mozambique Seal New Era of Cooperation

5 June 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

In a powerful show of neighbourly unity, Malawi and Mozambique have taken their historic friendship to new heights. President Lazarus Chakwera today hosted Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo on his first official visit to Malawi -- a visit timed perfectly with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Calling it a "Golden Visit," President Chakwera said the meeting was more than ceremonial -- it was strategic. The two leaders signed a series of bilateral agreements to boost cooperation in energy, trade, tourism, transport, defense, IT, and humanitarian efforts.

A major highlight of the day was the announcement of the One-Stop Border Posts to be launched in Mwanza and Dedza, which President Chakwera playfully renamed "One-Go Border Posts" -- designed to ease and speed up movement of goods and people.

Malawi and Mozambique also reaffirmed joint projects in the Nacala and Sena corridors, including major rail and port upgrades. A key update was that the Sena Railway Line, from Marka to Bangula, is now 46.5% complete, with the first train expected by August 2025.

President Chakwera emphasized Malawi's push for middle-income status by 2030, with agriculture, tourism, and mining at the heart of this drive -- a vision Mozambique will support through stronger trade and energy ties.

Chakwera also thanked former Mozambican President Nyusi for laying the foundation for projects like the dry port in Nacala and the Power Interconnector Project, and urged the current administration to fast-track fuel clearance in Beira to prevent supply delays.

In a warm close, President Chakwera assured his counterpart of Malawi's full support and hinted at a return visit to Maputo after Malawi's September general elections, which he pledged will be free and peaceful.

"Malawi and Mozambique are not just neighbours -- we are family," said Chakwera. "This is not the beginning -- it's a golden continuation."

