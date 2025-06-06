Egypt Unveils 'Digital Egypt' Strategy With 5G Launch

Egypt is committed to building a "Digital Egypt" through a clear strategic vision that recognizes the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector as a crucial driver of economic development. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli articulated this vision on Wednesday during the official launch of 5G mobile services in Egypt, held at the Pyramids area in Giza.

Prime Minister Madbouli emphasized that the ICT sector, alongside traditional economic pillars like agriculture, industry, and tourism, is a significant engine for growth. He highlighted the government's deep conviction in the sector's promising potential.

The launch event was attended by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, the Governor of Giza, former ICT ministers, and a wide array of senior officials from relevant state bodies. Representatives from national and global mobile network operators, including Vodafone Egypt, Orange Egypt, e& Egypt, and Telecom Egypt, were also present.

Madbouli underscored the transformation of the ICT sector from a service-oriented field to a production-driven industry. He referenced President Sisi's previous remarks on the necessity of turning the ICT sector into a productive industry to boost output, create new jobs, and increase exports.

The Prime Minister hailed the 5G rollout as a significant milestone in Egypt's journey toward digital transformation, technological empowerment, and the promotion of an economic development model built on a robust digital infrastructure. He further stressed the ICT sector's role as the "driver of development in the 21st century." Madbouli noted its importance not only as one of the fastest-growing industries but also as a powerful force reshaping the modern economy and revolutionizing service provision, knowledge production, and advancements in education, healthcare, and government administration.