Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Scolds Reporters for Peddling 'Untruths' and Fuelling False Rift With Shaningwa

Swapo president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has criticised reporters for publishing unverified reports suggesting tension between her and party secretary general Sophia Shaningwa.

Speaking at the party's press conference in Windhoek on Thursday, Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed disappointment over what she claims are unverified reports published in the media.

The president was referring to reports suggesting a rift between her and Shaningwa following her absence at various party events.

"Such journalists run the risk undermining their credibility as opposed to being an ethical journalist. As journalists, before you write a story, try to verify," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah argued that as media practitioners, reporters' job is to educate and entertain - not to misinform, destabilise and cause division.

Peddling untruths and unfounded allegations are not in the best interest of the public and must be avoided at all times, she said.

"I believe no journalist of integrity can report on unverified stories," she said.