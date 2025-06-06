Namibia: Swapo President Nandi-Ndaitwah Denies Division Claims Over Her Eight Administration Appointees

5 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Swapo president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has dismissed claims of internal division over her selection of eight members of her administration.

She rejected questions on the matter, saying they suggest division among party leaders.

This comes after reports claimed some Swapo members were not happy with the president for bypassing them in appointing the current administration.

"Are you saying all those who served since independence were from Swapo? Why is it a question now with this administration?" she asked.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said one does not need to hold a leadership position in the party to be appointed to a position.

She said those wishing for her administration to fail are wasting their time, adding it will successfully deliver services to the people.

