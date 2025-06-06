Nigeria: Community Health Watch Reports Spur PHC Action in Niger State

blog

Nigeria Health Watch's Community Health Watch reports in Niger state have not only revealed gaps in the Primary Health Care (PHC) system but also ignited reforms. "Despite our differences in earlier reports, I think they are doing very well. I will rate them 90%," says Dr. Ibrahim Dangana, the Honourable Commissioner for Ministry of PHC in Niger State.

PHCs are the bedrock of Nigeria's Universal Health Coverage (UHC) ambitions. Yet, many PHCs remain under-equipped or neglected. To address this, Nigeria Health Watch deployed Community Health Reporters in Niger State to assess facilities and report their conditions. The reports focused on service quality, infrastructural gaps, and community experiences in accessing these health facilities.

In many Local Government Areas (LGAs), PHCs meant to serve thousands lacked basic requirements, including running water, electricity, and adequate staff quarters. These reports highlighted issues in Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) focal and non-focal facilities, some of which serve up to 150 patients daily, including pregnant women who walk long distances due to poor road access.

While commending the Community Health Watch initiative by Nigeria Health Watch for its proactive approach in ensuring the state provides better services in the health sector. Dr. Dangana said, "Nigeria Health Watch has been helping us; they have gone round most of the communities to check the state of our facilities.

"Their presence has made the community more responsive in giving feedback," Dr. Dangana added that the reports spotlighted commendable efforts and unmet needs. "While some findings initially drew criticism for focusing on facilities yet to be revitalised, they ultimately motivated change. Secondly, the reports have made the communities to be more aware and more responsive in terms of feedback and it has added a voice to the communities because in doing the reports the Nigeria Health Watch interfaces with community members who can provide their opinions on what else they want to see the government do," Dangana added.

One significant impact is the Niger State government's decision to construct 100 new level 2 PHC centres with solar power, boreholes, staff quarters, and complete equipment. "For the first time, we are starting from scratch to build standard facilities," Dangana said, noting that 20 of these centres will be commissioned within three weeks.

The second pillar of Nigeria's Health Sector Renewal Plan (2023-2026)focuses on strengthening PHC systems and ensuring at least a level 2 PHC in all electoral wards in Nigeria, which is exactly what these reports have helped accelerate. Stakeholders must continue using community feedback to drive decisions. Revamping facilities is vital, but listening to those affected by gaps in care is just as crucial.