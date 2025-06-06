Uganda: Gold, Coffee Top As Uganda's Total Export Earnings Hit SHS43trillion - Museveni

President Museveni has said gold and coffee are Uganda's top exports as of March, 2025.

Giving the state of the nation address on Thursday, Museveni said Uganda's total export earnings hit shs43 trillion(USD 11.81 billion) by March, 2025.

"The top exports include: gold (USD 3.788 billion), coffee (USD 1.837 billion), cocoa beans (USD 410.75

million), industrial products, such as cement (USD 335.30 million); metal products such as steel (USD

230.64 million), sugar (USD 190.28 million), fish (USD 177.69 million)," Museveni said.

On the other hand, the president said the export value of milk and milk products increased ten times, from USD 28.7 million, in 2015, to USD 285.4 million, in 2024.

Bank of Uganda data for the 2023/ 24 financial year indicated that gold contributed over 42% of Uganda's total export receipts.

However, there are concerns that much of the gold is exported without acquiring the requisite permits from the Ministry of Energy.

Government imposes a tax of US$200 (Shs 739,528) on every kilogram of exported gold, as stipulated in the Mining and Mineral (Export of Refined Gold) Regulations.

On the other side, Uganda's earnings from coffee export have continued to soar.

The latest report by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority indicated that Uganda's coffee sector posted another month of strong performance in April 2025, exporting 694,318 60-kilogramme bags valued at $214.38 million.

This was a year-on-year increase of 77.44% in volume and 152.56% in value, positioning Uganda among the most vibrant players in the global coffee trade.

Robusta coffee remains the dominant export, making up 594,188 bags (86% of total exports) and earning $177.08 million for April 2025, while Arabica contributed 100,130 bags valued at $37.3 million.

Compared to April 2024, Robusta exports surged by 104.63% in volume and 187.61% in value.

Arabica volumes, however, dipped slightly by 0.8%, although its value rose by 60% due to improved pricing.

"Ugandan coffee is increasingly fetching premium prices globally. The average export price rose to $5.15 per kilo, a cent higher than in March and $1.53 above the average in April last year," UCDA said in the monthly report.