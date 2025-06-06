Uganda's Economy to Grow Faster, Says Museveni

President Museveni has said Uganda's economy is expected to grow faster than it is doing currently.

Giving the state of the nation address at Kololo Independence Ground on Thursday, Museveni said the size of the economy is projected at Shs 224.9 trillion (equivalent to USD 60.4 billion), by the end of June, 2025.

"In 1986, the economy was only Shs 42.6 billion or USD 3.92 billion. This means that, in dollar terms, the size of Uganda's economy has expanded nearly 15 times, since the NRM government took power, in January, 1986," Museveni said.

"The economy grew by 6.7 percent in the first quarter of this financial year, compared to 5.6 percent

recorded in the same period last year. This is on top of the growth of 6.1 percent, in the financial year

2023/24. Economic growth is projected at 6.3 percent, this financial year; and further projected to

grow at 7.0 percent in the financial year 2025/26. It is projected to grow faster when commercial

production of oil and gas starts, next year."

He said in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) terms, Uganda's economy is projected to be USD 171.6 billion by the end of this financial year in June, 2025; and projected to expand further to Shs. 252.6 trillion next financial year (equivalent to about USD 65.7 billion using the Atlas Method).

This, he said will be equivalent to USD 187 billion, in Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) terms.

"This growth will translate into higher household incomes, from USD 1,259 income per capita, by the end of this financial year, to USD 1,330 as income per capita, next financial year."

Quoting the recently released National Household Survey Report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), the president said the share of Ugandans living below the national poverty line has fallen to 16% from 20% four years ago - surpassing the 2025 national target of 18.5%.

"With the continued implementation of the PDM, we are on track to completely wipe out poverty,

in the near future. The same UBOS report revealed that income inequality has also declined significantly

over the last four years. The gini-coefficient--a statistical measure used to determine the extent of

income inequality within a population, has reduced to 38% from 41%, in 2020. In the 12 months to March, 2025, export receipts from merchandise trade increased by 26% to USD 9.3 billion."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the president, the Ugandan shilling is the most stable currency in the whole of

Africa.

He said during the past 12 months, the Uganda Shilling has appreciated by 6.1%. Inflation is under control, noting that Uganda has experienced Africa's second lowest inflation rate, in the past decade.

"Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows are projected atUSD3.8billion,while tourism and remittance receipts are projected at USD 1.5 billion and USD 1.4 billion respectively."

Looking ahead

According to Museveni, during the next 5 years, it is projected that Uganda's GDP is going to more than

double, to USD 158 billion in 2030, in exchange rate terms and USD 296.9 billion, in Purchasing Power

Parity (PPP) terms.

He however insisted that these achievements are not by accident but rather deliberate government efforts.

"They are on account of deliberate and focused government interventions. Cumulatively, over the last ten years, the government has injected over Shs. 8.03 trillion, in strategic wealth creation initiatives, which have boosted economic performance," he said.