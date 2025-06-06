Uganda: Museveni Reaffirms Commitment to Upgrade Ibanda-Kabujogera-Rwenjaza-Rubirizi Road

President Museveni has reaffirmed the government's commitment to work on the long-awaited Ibanda-Kabujogera-Rwenjaza-Rubirizi road, a key route that has remained unfunded for years despite public demand and earlier pledges.

The President made the announcement on Thursday during the State of the Nation Address held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

While acknowledging the public's growing concern over the poor state of the road, Museveni assured Ugandans that the government would find the necessary funds to prioritise its construction.

"I am aware of the road and I am going to look for the money and do it," President Museveni said, speaking partly in Runyankore for emphasis. "Abatagwenda batakanyita. Oruguto rwaabo nindumanya. Nazakuronda esente,"which translates to. I know that road well. I will find the money.

The road, which traverses Ibanda, Kitagwenda, and Rubirizi districts, is a crucial transport link for residents, farmers, and traders in the western region. It has long been listed among the government's unfunded priorities, prompting concern among local communities, especially after Museveni first pledged to work on it during a visit to the area in 2008.

During his recent Presidential rally and Parish Development Model (PDM) performance assessment tour in Kitagwenda District, the President addressed the issue again. He explained that the government had initially prioritised funding the implementation of the PDM to boost household incomes, but reassured the public that the road would soon be addressed.

"The decision to fund the PDM was strategic in fighting poverty from the grassroots. But this doesn't mean we have forgotten our other commitments. That road will be worked on," Museveni said.

Local leaders and residents have welcomed the renewed commitment, expressing hope that the upgrade of the road will stimulate economic activity, ease transportation, and improve access to social services.

The President's remarks have reignited optimism in the region, and stakeholders now await the allocation of funds in upcoming budget cycles to kick-start the long-overdue project.