Uganda: Kabaka Urges Muslim Unity and Peace in Eid Adhuha 2025 Message

The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has called on imams and Muslim leaders to guide believers in prayer and to entrust both the Kingdom and Uganda to Allah, especially during these challenging times facing many citizens.

In his official Eid Adhuha message dated June 4, 2025, the Kabaka extended warm greetings to Muslims across Uganda, encouraging them to uphold steadfast faith, unity, and peace.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our Muslim brothers and sisters for reaching the noble day of Eid Adhuha 2025," the Kabaka stated.

Reflecting on the broader national and cultural context, Kabaka Mutebi noted that despite continued efforts to maintain peace, there are deliberate attempts to suppress beliefs and values that are cherished by both the Kingdom of Buganda and the country.

"Despite maintaining peace, deliberate efforts to suppress our beliefs and values continue. These actions aim to undermine what we hold dear as a Kingdom and as a nation," he said.

"We should not remain silent but rather speak up whenever we are given the platform."

The Kabaka also urged the public to think critically before making statements on sensitive issues, warning against the dangers of impulsive speech.

"Let people be reminded to fulfill the responsibilities that arise from their words," he said. "The Kingdom values peace and is ready to collaborate with all who wish for peace in Buganda and Uganda."

Reaffirming his commitment to the Kingdom's mission, Kabaka Mutebi concluded with a message of hope and perseverance:

"Do not lose focus nothing is impossible,"he said.