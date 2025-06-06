Egypt's Navy Receives First Locally Built Azimuth Tugboat From Alexandria Shipyard

The Egyptian Navy received its first locally built Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugboat, Ras El-Hekma, from Alexandria Shipyard on Thursday 5/6/2025, the Egyptian Armed Forces announced.

According to the Egyptian army, the tugboat is the first of three being constructed for the Navy under a contract between the Navy and Alexandria Shipyard, in cooperation with the French classification society Bureau Veritas (BV).

The Ras El-Hekma tugboat (RASTR 3200 model) is competitive in price and has a powerful 85-ton bollard pull capacity and exceptional manoeuvrability. It is equipped with systems from top global maritime suppliers.

This is the first time Egypt's marine industry has produced this model of tugboats. In manufacturing it, Alexandria Shipyard aims to enter the global tugboat market and aspires to become a regional hub for building and exporting this class of tugboats in the coming phase.

Vice Admiral Ashraf Atwa, Commander of the Egyptian Navy and Chairman of the Marine Industries and Services Authority, attended the handover ceremony.

In addition, Rear Admiral Hossam El-Din Ezzat, Chairman of Alexandria Shipyard, senior Navy officials, BV representatives, and delegates from leading international maritime companies attended the event.