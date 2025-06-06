Egypt's Navy Receives First Locally Built Azimuth Tugboat From Alexandria Shipyard

5 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Navy received its first locally built Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugboat, Ras El-Hekma, from Alexandria Shipyard on Thursday 5/6/2025, the Egyptian Armed Forces announced.

According to the Egyptian army, the tugboat is the first of three being constructed for the Navy under a contract between the Navy and Alexandria Shipyard, in cooperation with the French classification society Bureau Veritas (BV).

The Ras El-Hekma tugboat (RASTR 3200 model) is competitive in price and has a powerful 85-ton bollard pull capacity and exceptional manoeuvrability. It is equipped with systems from top global maritime suppliers.

This is the first time Egypt's marine industry has produced this model of tugboats. In manufacturing it, Alexandria Shipyard aims to enter the global tugboat market and aspires to become a regional hub for building and exporting this class of tugboats in the coming phase.

Vice Admiral Ashraf Atwa, Commander of the Egyptian Navy and Chairman of the Marine Industries and Services Authority, attended the handover ceremony.

In addition, Rear Admiral Hossam El-Din Ezzat, Chairman of Alexandria Shipyard, senior Navy officials, BV representatives, and delegates from leading international maritime companies attended the event.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.