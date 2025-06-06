Uganda: Museveni Donates Cows to Muslims Ahead of Idd Adhuha

As Muslims across Uganda prepare to mark Idd Adhuha, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has extended support to communities through the donation of more than 40 cows and other food items, aimed at easing the observance of the annual ritual sacrifice.

The cows were distributed in districts including Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Luweero and others by Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, the Manager of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), who personally led the handover of the donations to local mosques and communities.

The drive began at Masjid Mbogo in Kawempe, where ghetto youth received the cows and food packages with cheers and excitement.

One youth leader, speaking on behalf of his peers, said, "For many here, this will be the first time in years we can celebrate Idd Adhuha with meat on our tables."

Similar scenes played out at Masjid Katangawuzi in Nansana and Masjid Masajja in Lubowa, where local Muslim leaders welcomed the donations warmly.

"We thank President Museveni for thinking about us," a sheikh at Masajja said, adding that the community also hoped the government would support Muslims planning the pilgrimage to Mecca.

At Masjid Taqua in Kisenyi and Masjid Noor in Seeta, large crowds gathered to receive the sacrificial meat, offering prayers of gratitude to the President and his team.

In Masajja, the President's gesture extended beyond meat donations. Hajjat Namyalo handed Shs4 million to Aisha Nalweyiso to support the completion of her house--a move that sparked emotional reactions and ululations from the community.

At Masjid Hidaya in Banda's Acholi Quarters, residents applauded the President's ongoing engagement, while also calling for government intervention to address drainage and infrastructure challenges in the area.

Addressing gatherings at several of the mosques, Namyalo stressed that the President's support was not limited by political or religious identity.

"President Museveni supports every Ugandan regardless of their background. This is about compassion, inclusion, and making sure no one is left behind," she said.

She encouraged Muslims to support leaders who are development-focused and committed to grassroots change.

"Our youth have often felt neglected," Namyalo said. "But this initiative shows they are valued. We must choose leaders who are truly invested in our communities."

She also warned against misinformation, saying it often undermines public trust in programmes designed to alleviate poverty.

"The biggest threat to development is when people elect leaders who do not care. Let's choose leaders who walk the talk," she added.

The donation campaign is expected to continue in other areas including Zirobwe in Luweero and Kasangati, as the government seeks to foster religious inclusion and reaffirm its commitment to social welfare.

As Ugandan Muslims prepare to celebrate Idd Adhuha tomorrow, many will do so with renewed hope--feeling seen and supported by the highest office in the land.