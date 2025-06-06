Uganda: DJ Bush Baby to Be Buried On Saturday in Tororo

5 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lawrence Mushabe

Renowned Ugandan DJ and journalist Benjamin Owor, popularly known as DJ Bush Baby, will be laid to rest this Saturday at his ancestral home in Tororo, the family has announced.

Owor, 50, was found dead on Tuesday at a family residence in Bugonga, Entebbe Municipality, where he had been staying. Family members say he was discovered in his private room after repeated calls from his wife went unanswered.

He was later pronounced dead and his body taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital for a postmortem.

Julie Otage, a close family friend who works with Owor's widow, recalled how the tragedy unfolded.

"She had asked him to pick their child from school, but he wasn't answering his phone," she told Nile Post

"That's when she called someone at home to check on him--and they found he had passed."

Contrary to early reports suggesting Owor died in his studio, relatives confirmed he was found in his bedroom.

At the residence, journalists were denied access and barred from taking photos as the family processed the sudden loss.

Police in Entebbe have confirmed an investigation is underway, pending the results of the postmortem.

A vigil is being held tonight at the home of Owor's sister in Kira, followed by a requiem mass on Friday.

The body will then be transported to Tororo, where burial is scheduled for Saturday.

Owor's death has sent shockwaves through Uganda's entertainment and media circles.

Tributes continue to pour in from colleagues, artists, and fans who describe him as a visionary, a mentor, and a champion of urban culture.

Charles Nyakana, a longtime collaborator, said they had been working on a new project set to premiere this month in Entebbe.

"It's heartbreaking. DJ Bush Baby was more than a DJ--he was a movement. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the energy he brought into the industry," he said.

Widely respected for his pioneering work in music broadcasting and youth media, DJ Bush Baby played a key role in shaping Uganda's early urban music scene, from radio and TV to events and creative production.

As preparations for his final journey continue, family and friends remember him not only for his talent, but also for his humility, warmth, and unwavering commitment to his craft.

