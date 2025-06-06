Uganda: Museveni - Uganda Maintains Calm Amidst Regional Instability and Economic Pressure

President Museveni today delivered a State of the Nation address emphasizing Uganda's prevailing peace and security, even as it navigates regional conflicts and economic headwinds.

While acknowledging ongoing threats from terrorism, political activism, and cross-border crime, the President assured citizens that national borders remain secure and security agencies are equipped to handle challenges.

"The general security situation, in the Country, is calm," President Museveni stated, while also noting the "spillover effects" from conflicts in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Sudan, and Somalia.

These effects include an influx of refugees, illegal immigration, and the proliferation of small arms.

To counter these threats, the President highlighted enhancements in the capacity of the Uganda Police Force, Internal Security Organization, and the support of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

He specifically pointed to significant improvements in the Karamoja Sub-region, despite isolated incidents of livestock theft and incursions from Kenya.

Addressing operations in the Eastern DRC, President Museveni reported considerable success in the joint FARDC-UPDF mission against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

"Since November, 2024, 223 abductees have been rescued from captivity," he announced, detailing a substantial recovery of firearms, ammunition, communication equipment, and bomb-making materials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President underscored the government's commitment to modernizing and professionalizing security forces, including improving their welfare and fostering cooperation with the civilian population.

He cited the UPDF Construction Brigade's work in rehabilitating rural schools and, alongside the National Enterprises Corporation (NEC), its involvement in major infrastructure projects like the Entebbe International Airport.

On the political and economic front, President Museveni asserted Uganda's resilience, stating, "All attempts to destabilise Uganda (by internal and external actors), have been thwarted and defeated."

He emphasized Uganda's clear national priorities and interests, calling for respect from international allies.

"The Patriotic leadership, in charge of the Country's affairs, cannot deviate from its historical mission, to defend and transform Uganda and Africa, on account of threats, by some of our allies, who misunderstand our goals and methods of work," he affirmed.

Despite the suspension of new financing from the World Bank and the US, the President highlighted the continuation of key development projects.

He pointed to the near completion of the 1,443km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and the imminent commencement of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) construction.

Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with Alpha BMB Investment Group of the United Arab Emirates for the construction of an oil refinery in Hoima. Projects in roads, energy, ICT, education, healthcare, and agriculture also continue to be implemented, the President assured the nation.