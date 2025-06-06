Uganda: Police Exhume Body of Missing Woman From Home of Former Jinja Education Officer

Police have exhumed the decomposing body of a woman who went missing in May, from the rural home of a former government official in Buikwe District.

The body, confirmed to be that of 50-year-old Jesca Mutesi, was recovered on Wednesday during a joint operation by officers from Jinja and Njeru.

It was discovered wrapped in a sack and buried in a shallow grave within a coffee plantation at the home of Amina Mutesi, the former Jinja City Education Officer, in Mbukiro village, Nyenga Division.

Jesca Mutesi, a resident of Masese II in Jinja City, was reported missing several weeks ago. Police say she was lured to the village home of Amina Mutesi under the guise of a job offer before disappearing without trace.

The breakthrough in the case came after detectives interrogated Amina Mutesi and her shamba boy, both of whom are now in police custody.

Under questioning, they led officers to the exact spot where the body had been concealed.

"This is no ordinary murder," said Kiira Region Police spokesperson James Mubi.

"Given the concealment and circumstances of burial, we are treating this as a suspected ritual killing. We strongly condemn such heinous acts that not only break the law but also offend our moral and religious values."

Police described the manner of burial as organised and deliberate, fuelling suspicions of possible ritualistic intent.

The exhumation stunned local residents and leaders who had gathered at the scene.

Moses Bamu, the LCIII xhairperson of Nyenga Division, said, "It is deeply disturbing to witness such cruelty hidden in plain sight. Our community is shaken."

The remains have since been transported to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem and DNA analysis to aid ongoing investigations.

Ssezibwa Region Police spokesperson Hellen Butoto confirmed that the case file has been transferred from Jinja Central Police Station to Njeru Police Station.

"We had initially opened a file for abduction. But following the discovery, it is now a murder case. We're preparing charges against Amina Mutesi, and we want the public to know this case will be pursued to its conclusion."

The revelations have triggered public outrage in Mbukiro and beyond, especially among those who once held Amina Mutesi in high regard due to her senior position in government.

"We respected her because of the office she held," said Joseph Musoke, a resident.

"But now, if this is true, she has betrayed the trust of our community. We no longer want her here."

Mutesi's public image had already been under scrutiny.

In 2022, she was interdicted from her position as Jinja City Education Officer and charged in the Anti-Corruption Court over allegations of embezzling Shs1.4 billion.

Her arrest in connection with this murder has only deepened concerns about criminality within the ranks of public service.

She remains in detention at Njeru Police Station as investigations continue.

Authorities have urged the public to provide any information related to Jesca Mutesi's disappearance or other potentially linked cases.

"This case has touched the hearts of many," said Mubi. ."We are committed to ensuring justice is done, and the perpetrators are held fully accountable."