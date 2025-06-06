Rwanda: Sharangabo - a Rwandan Filmmaker's Global Breakthrough With 'Minimals in a Titanic World'

In a landmark achievement for Rwandan cinema, filmmaker Philbert Aimé Mbabazi Sharangabo's debut feature film, Minimals in a Titanic World, premiered at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale).

Showcased in the prestigious Forum section, known for its emphasis on innovative and thought-provoking cinema, the film marks a significant milestone in Sharangabo's burgeoning career and signals Rwanda's growing presence on the global cinematic stage.

A story rooted in Kigali

Set against the vibrant backdrop of contemporary Kigali, Minimals in a Titanic World delves into the life of Anita, a dancer and aspiring musician recently released from prison. As she grapples with the sudden death of her boyfriend, Serge, Anita forms a complex bond with Serge's best friend, Shema.

This relationship forces her to confront themes of love, loss, and artistic ambition, painting a poignant portrait of youthful resilience and vulnerability.

The film's narrative is enriched by its evocative use of colour, lighting, and music, creating a sensory-rich experience that immerses viewers in Anita's emotional journey.

ALSO READ: Through f ilm, Mbabazi is 'creating people

The cinematography, handled by Samuel Ishimwe Karemangingo and Nasser Naizi, coupled with Amin Goudarzi's musical composition, crafts an atmosphere that is both intimate and expansive, reflecting the inner turmoil and aspirations of its characters.

International collaboration and recognition

Minimals in a Titanic World is the product of a collaborative effort between Imitana Productions from Rwanda, German production house Chromosom Film, and Zili Studios (Cameroon).

This international partnership not only underscores the film's global appeal but also highlights the importance of cross-cultural collaborations in bringing diverse stories to the forefront of world cinema.

Prior to its Berlinale debut, the film received a €25,000 grant from the Berlinale World Cinema Fund (WCF) Africa, an initiative aimed at supporting film projects from regions with limited production infrastructure. Additionally, Sharangabo's participation in the Berlinale Talents program further cemented his status as a rising star in the filmmaking community.

A Filmmaker's journey

Born in Kigali in 1990, Sharangabo pursued his passion for cinema at the Geneva University of Art and Design (HEAD-Genève). His early works, including the acclaimed short film 'I Got My Things and Left', which won the Grand Prize at the 2019 Oberhausen International Short Film Festival, have been featured in over 50 international festivals such as IFF Rotterdam, Visions du Réel, and Oberhausen.

Sharangabo's dedication to storytelling and his unique cinematic voice have earned him spots in prestigious programs like the Locarno Filmmakers Academy and the Torino Film Lab. His work was also honoured with a retrospective at the Oberhausen International Short Film Festival in 2020, a testament to his growing influence in the world of cinema.

Impact on Rwandan cinema

The international success of Minimals in a Titanic World represents a significant step forward for Rwandan cinema. Sharangabo's achievement not only brings global attention to the country's burgeoning film industry but also inspires a new generation of Rwandan storytellers to share their narratives with the world.

ALSO READ: Meet Mbabazi, Rwanda's rising film star

In a recent interview, Sharangabo expressed his pride in having his film showcased at Berlinale, stating, "It's a significant step for Rwandan cinema and a result of the daily efforts and struggles we go through. I'm grateful and appreciate everyone who contributed to making this project successful."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A bright future

Following its world premiere at Berlinale, Minimals in a Titanic World is set to compete in the feature film category at the Festival Panafricain du cinéma et de la télévision de Ouagadougou (FESPACO), Africa's most prestigious film festival.

The continued recognition not only affirms the film's artistic merit but also signals a bright future for Sharangabo and Rwandan cinema on the international stage.

As Minimals in a Titanic World garners acclaim and reaches wider audiences, it stands as a testament to the power of authentic storytelling and the universal resonance of personal narratives.

Film critics allude to his journey from Kigali to the global film arena, which exemplifies the transformative potential of cinema and the importance of diverse voices in shaping the world's cultural landscape.