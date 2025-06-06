Somalia: Farmaajo Criticizes Somali President's National Dialogue As 'Exclusionary'

Mogadishu, June 5, 2025 — Former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, widely known as Farmajo, on Thursday sharply criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's proposed national dialogue, labeling it "exclusionary" and accusing Mohamud of advancing a unilateral political agenda.

In a strongly worded statement, Farmajo warned that the ongoing constitutional amendments and the imposition of an electoral process without broad consensus risk plunging Somalia into deeper political turmoil. He accused Mohamud of sidelining key stakeholders and undermining efforts to foster national unity in an already fragile political environment.

"The way the dialogue has been structured, the selection of participants, and the agenda laid out demonstrate a clear disregard for inclusive political engagement," Farmajo said. "Such unilateral actions threaten to deepen divisions rather than bring the nation together."

Farmajo's remarks underscore growing tensions between the former and current administrations as Somalia grapples with contentious reforms amid ongoing challenges such as clan rivalries, security concerns, and a fragile federal system.

President Mohamud announced the national dialogue earlier this year as part of efforts to resolve Somalia's protracted political crisis and chart a path toward stable governance and credible elections. However, critics argue that the process lacks transparency and inclusiveness, raising doubts about its potential to deliver meaningful consensus.

Somalia remains at a critical juncture, with electoral timelines approaching and deep political divisions threatening to destabilize progress. Farmajo's critique reflects broader concerns among opposition groups and some international observers about the current government's approach to governance and reform.

As the national dialogue proceeds, the political landscape remains uncertain, with Somalia's future hinging on the ability of its leaders to bridge divides and work toward a shared vision for the country.