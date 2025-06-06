Somalia: Somali President Launches National Consultations Ahead of Elections, Constitutional Reforms

In accordance with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's call for broad-based national consultations articulated in his Eid al-Fitr message on 30 March 2025, the President has embarked on a dialogue with a wide array of national leaders.

This initiative seeks to attentively consider their concerns and perspectives on advancing critical national priorities, including the ongoing efforts to combat Al-Shabaab, the constitutional review process, and the forthcoming local and national elections.

Demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has engaged in substantive discussions with leaders of registered political organizations, representatives of civil society, and distinguished former political leaders. These engagements have yielded valuable insights into the diverse aspirations and viewpoints within Somali society.

As part of the ongoing consultative process, the President has formally extended invitations to former national leaders including former Presidents, Prime Ministers, Deputy Prime Ministers, Speakers, Deputy Speakers and former FMS leaders, to attend a high-level meeting scheduled for 15 June. This convening aims to draw upon the extensive experience and wisdom.

Subsequent, the President will convene a meeting of the National Consultative Council (NCC), composed of leaders of the Federal Government and Federal Member States on June 22, to deliberate on the key recommendations raised during the consultations meetings. The NCC will debate and make formal decisions on the proposals, and the outcomes will be submitted to the Federal Parliament for legislative action where changes to existing laws or constitutional provisions are required.

This process exemplifies a dual commitment: to inclusive national dialogue and to upholding the integrity of Somalia's constitutional institutions. The gathering of former leaders serves as an important consultative forum, while the NCC as the body of elected representatives and the Federal Parliament as the sole legislative authority will ensure that decisions are anchored within the country's democratic and legal framework.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud remains resolute in advancing a Somali-led and Somali-owned process that respects the collective wisdom of the nation and upholds the constitutional mandates of its institutions.

-END-