South Africa: Rat Poison Found in Staff Coffee At Private School Office

Staff coffee and milk were poisoned with Terbufos, a deadly chemical banned for use outside farming. Police are investigating attempted murder.

Sparks Schools has launched an internal investigation and started employee safety talks after two cases of food tampering in the kitchen.

Poison meant for rats has been found in the staff kitchen of a private school's support office, and police have opened a case of attempted murder.

The poison was discovered in both the coffee and milk used by staff at Sparks Schools' Rosebank office in Johannesburg.

Tests confirmed the presence of Terbufos, a highly toxic pesticide banned for general use. It is also known by its street name 'Galephirimi'. The chemical is only allowed for farming purposes and can cause serious illness or death if swallowed.

The poison was found after two separate tampering incidents in the kitchen. No injuries have been reported yet.

Sparks Schools Chief Executive Officer Earl Sampson said the tampering was discovered during toxicology testing. The findings were shared with staff in a letter that was later leaked to Scrolla.Africa.

"This act is deeply shocking and dangerous," said Sampson. "We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness."

He said the school has started its own investigation and reported the case to Rosebank police. It has also begun employee consultations under the Labour Relations Act to discuss safety concerns and next steps.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case is being investigated.

This is not the first time Terbufos has caused harm. In October 2024, six children died in Soweto after eating snacks bought from spaza shops that were laced with the same poison.