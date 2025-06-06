South Africa: John Hlophe Jokes About 'Never-Ending Problems' After Court Ruling

5 June 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Celani Sikhakhane
  • The Western Cape High Court ruled that Parliament acted unlawfully by nominating Hlophe to the Judicial Service Commission.
  • Hlophe, who was impeached earlier this year, says he will appeal and accuses judges of using him as a playground.

Dr John Hlophe, the former Western Cape judge president who was impeached earlier this year, says the problems in his life never end.

Now the Deputy President of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Hlophe, made the comment during a press briefing in Durban this week.

He was responding to a court ruling that declared his recent appointment to the Judicial Service Commission invalid and unconstitutional.

"We are here for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party briefing, so don't ask me about the JSC ruling," said Hlophe. "I have so many problems, and they never end. By the way, my lawyer is here and we are going to appeal this ruling. We cannot allow judges to find a playground on us."

The ruling was handed down on Monday by the Western Cape High Court. It followed legal action by Corruption Watch, the Democratic Alliance and Freedom Under Law, all of whom opposed Hlophe's nomination.

Corruption Watch argued that the JSC plays a critical role in the appointment of judges, and only qualified, trustworthy candidates should be included.

They said allowing Hlophe, who was found guilty of gross misconduct, to serve on the JSC would undermine the dignity and independence of the courts.

The court agreed. It also granted an order to stop Hlophe from taking part in October's round of interviews for judges, which the JSC leads.

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC, who represents Hlophe, confirmed they would appeal the ruling.

