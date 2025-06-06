South Africa: Taxi Bosses Reject New R17-Million Taxi Rank Again

The Nigel Taxi Association rejected the Bluegum Taxi Rank just two months after promising to finally use it after four years.

The R17-million facility now stands empty while taxis still load passengers at an illegal rank run by a rival association.

A brand new R17-million taxi rank in Duduza is already going to waste after taxi bosses walked away, again.

The Bluegum Taxi Rank was handed over to the Nigel Taxi Association just two months ago by Ekurhuleni MMC of Transport, Andile Mngwevu. The facility had stood empty for four years before the association agreed to start using it.

But after a short burst of activity, the rank is now deserted once more. Only a few cleaners and a security guard are seen on the premises.

Taxi drivers say they fear losing passengers if they move to the new facility, especially since a popular illegal taxi rank in Extension 15 is still operating.

This is the second time the association has turned its back on a multimillion-rand taxi facility. Local unemployed youth have now taken over the space, using it as a car wash and a chisanyama.

Ward 87 councillor Bongani Hlophe said they are calling on the Gauteng Department of Transport to step in.

"If it can't be used as a taxi rank, then let's put it to better use," he said. "The municipality spent a lot of money. We can't allow it to be vandalised."

During the handover earlier this year, taxi association chairperson Sello Mabe said they were ready to use the rank. He promised to start a shuttle system between the old pick-up spot and the new rank until commuters got used to it.

MMC Mngwevu also said there was a deal to shut down all illegal ranks on the route, including ones linked to the Brakpan Taxi Association. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police were meant to help with enforcement.

But two months later, the illegal ranks are still fully operational.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said they cannot force the taxi association to use the rank.

"For it to be used for something else, the city, community, and association will need to sit down and talk," he said.