South Africa: KZN News Bites - Fire Leaves Dozens Homeless in Durban

5 June 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Celani Sikhakhane brings you KwaZulu-Natal's latest news.

Durban: Over 70 shack dwellers were saved from a massive fire that destroyed more than 40 shacks at the Kennedy Road informal settlement on Wednesday night. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, confirmed that many residents lost their homes, ID documents and personal belongings. He said a full investigation would be launched to find out what caused the blaze.

Athlone: KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is turning to golf to raise funds for the children of police officers who died on duty. He will host the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Golf Development Day at Athlone/Windsor Park Golf Course in Durban this Friday. The event aims to involve more police in the sport while raising money for children's education. Funds raised will go towards a larger provincial golf and fundraising event in November 2025.

UKZN: The University of KwaZulu-Natal has made history by becoming the first South African university to give Envision Smart AI Glasses to five visually impaired students. The students, Bright Sello, Thandeka Ngcobo, Londiwe Ndaba, Siboniso Mabuza and Thembisa Xolo, received the glasses through a donation from assistive tech company Sensory Solutions (Pty) Ltd, organised by the UKZN Foundation. The R75,000 glasses use artificial intelligence to read text, recognise faces and provide real-time audio descriptions, helping users navigate the world more independently.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.