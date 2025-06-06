South Africa: Shivambu to Lead MK's Fight for Land Grabs and Voter Bans

5 June 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Zukile Majova
  • MK party wants to change at least 20 laws, including land grabs, voter limits and direct election of the president.
  • Floyd Shivambu is expected to be sworn in as MP and lead the party's plan from inside parliament, backed by Jacob Zuma.

Floyd Shivambu is set to lead a battle in parliament to rewrite South Africa's Constitution, with Jacob Zuma pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

Shivambu, who was kicked out as the MK party's secretary, is still expected to be sworn in as a member of parliament. He will take the fight to the National Assembly with a list of radical changes.

The party, started by Zuma, plans to push for at least 20 major changes. These include land expropriation without compensation, cutting off voting rights for some citizens and scrapping the current system of electing a president.

Zuma cannot be in parliament himself because of his criminal record. The Constitutional Court ruled that he was barred from standing. But that has not stopped him from leading the party's plans.

The MK party says the Constitution is a tool of oppression that does not help black South Africans. It won 15% of the national vote and over 45% in KwaZulu-Natal, running mainly on an anti-Constitution ticket.

The party now wants to:

  • Allow land grabs without paying compensation
  • Let people vote directly for the president
  • Limit ministers, mayors and premiers to two terms
  • Ban dual citizens and those with one foreign parent from voting
  • Make military service mandatory for people aged 18 to 25
  • Give priority to South Africans in jobs, housing, health and schools
  • Recognise Khoi and San Nama languages
  • Move parliament out of Cape Town
  • Nationalise mines
  • Create a state bank and a national wealth fund

Shivambu has spent more than 20 years calling for mine nationalisation, a state bank and a sovereign wealth fund. These ideas now form part of the MK party's plan.

The African National Congress and Democratic Alliance have both called MK a threat to democracy. DA leader John Steenhuisen said the two parties joined forces in a unity government to stop MK and the Economic Freedom Fighters from taking power.

Zuma's bad blood with the courts is well known. He was jailed for contempt after ignoring a summons to the Zondo Commission. The Constitutional Court later ruled that his record made him unfit to stand for office, even after MK won 58 seats.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.