Madagascar: The Republic of Korea Supports Vulnerable Families in Madagascar

Antananarivo — The World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a generous contribution of 10,000 metric tons of rice worth US$12.5 million from the Republic of Korea to support the food and nutritional needs of 480,000 vulnerable people in southern Madagascar. The contribution will enable WFP to reach 290,000 people for six months, starting in October, during the upcoming lean season - the period between harvests when families often run out of food stocks. It will also provide school meals to 190,000 students in 586 primary schools from September 2025 to June 2026. The activities will cover ten districts in the Anosy, Androy, Atsimo Andrefana, and Atsimo Atsinanana regions.

"This contribution comes at a critical time for communities facing food insecurity," said Tania Goossens, WFP Representative in Madagascar. "Thanks to the Republic of Korea's commitment, vulnerable households will be able to overcome the lean season and thousands of children will receive hot meals in primary school. We sincerely thank the Republic of Korea for their ongoing support and long-standing partnership in Madagascar."

As recurrent climate shocks are aggravating 1.3 million people food insecure in southern and southeastern region, this contribution is especially critical in supporting the most vulnerable communities.

"This donation reaffirms the Republic of Korea's solidarity with the Malagasy people, particularly the most vulnerable children and families in the South affected by climate shocks. We are demonstrating our commitment to collaborating with the Malagasy government, through WFP, in responding to food emergencies and strengthening the school feeding programme" said the Ambassador of ROK in Madagascar HEM. Park Ji-Hyun.

Since 2019, the Republic of Korea has provided a cumulative US$30.5 million through various funding mechanisms in support of WFP operations in Madagascar. This strong partnership reflects ROK's growing commitment to combating hunger and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities across the country.