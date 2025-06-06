Africa: Advancing Energy and Digital Connectivity in Sudan - New Project to Support Private Sector in Building Resilience of Communities

press release

Washington — The World Bank Board of Executive Directors recently approved the Accelerating Sustainable and Clean Energy and Digital Access Transformation project for Sudan (ASCENT-Sudan) which aims to expand energy access and digital services in Gadaref, Kassala, Northern and River Nile states. By filling critical gaps in power and digital connectivity, the project supports urgent needs, while laying the foundation for long-term recovery and growth. This project is Phase 11 of the Regional ASCENT Multi-phase programmatic approach (ASCENT program) supporting countries across Eastern and Southern Africa to reach the Mission 300 target which aims to provide electricity access to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

ASCENT-Sudan is designed to tackle the urgent challenges stemming from the ongoing conflict in Sudan, which has resulted in the world's largest displacement crisis. Specifically, the project will focus on expanding access to electricity for households, and enabling improved healthcare and education systems. The project will also create jobs by boosting renewable energy employment, improving digital skills through training, and supporting small businesses with better access to electricity and digital services. These targeted efforts are designed to strengthen the role of the private sector, provide immediate relief and help communities overcome adversity to chart a path toward a brighter, more stable future.

"The project will help host communities, displaced persons, returnees, and refugees gain access to electricity, phone service, internet, and improved health, education, and water services. Farmers and small businesses will benefit from solar-powered irrigation and food processing tools, helping them withstand drought and water shortages. Local solar companies will gain new business and create jobs, building skills and supporting economic growth," said Yoichiro Ishihara, World Bank Country Manager for Sudan.

Financed by the International Development Association (IDA*) with a total of $76.3 million, ASCENT-Sudan aims to provide electricity and enhanced internet access to 150,000 people, installing 500 renewable energy systems in public spaces, farms, telecom networks, and small businesses. The project will pilot private sector led business models that enhance long-term sustainability of solar energy systems including improved maintenance and ability to withstand extreme weather and operational challenges.

The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) will be the recipient and implementing agency for this project. The project will utilize a Results Based Financing (RBF) mechanism that incentivizes the private sector to deliver energy and digital services in pre-selected locations and for pre-defined technology needs. The project will also utilize the regional ASCENT Energy Access Platform established by the Common Markets for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) secretariat providing a platform for improved stakeholder coordination.

This project aligns with the World Bank Strategy for Fragility, Conflict, and Violence (FCV) 2020-2025, which emphasizes engagement during crises by building resilience, protecting essential institutions, delivering critical services, and supporting private sector development. ASCENT-Sudan will complement and leverage other ongoing World Bank projects and efforts implemented by development partners in agriculture, education and health sectors.

The World Bank is committed to standing alongside the people of Sudan, fostering empowerment and resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges.

* The World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world's poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people's lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world's 78 poorest countries, 40 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.3 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has provided $563 billion to 116 countries. Annual commitments have increased steadily and averaged about $34.5 billion over the last three years (FY22-FY24), with about 70 percent going to Africa. #IDAworks