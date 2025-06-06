Somalia: Eye Specialist Warns of Dangerous Toy Guns During Eid

Mogadishu (Smn) — Dr. Abdisamad Hassan, an eye specialist at Mustaqbal Eye Hospital, has issued a warning about toy guns containing gunpowder sold to children during Eid celebrations.

He says these toys, often bought as gifts, pose a serious risk to children's eyes and can cause permanent damage or even total loss of vision.

"These are not harmless toys," Dr. Abdisamad said. "We have seen multiple cases where children have suffered serious eye injuries caused by these gunpowder-filled toy pistols."

Despite repeated warnings, these dangerous toys are still openly sold in markets across Somalia with many parents buy them unaware of the harm they can cause.

Dr. Abdisamad urged parents to avoid purchasing such toys for their children to celebrate Eid.

He also called on shopkeepers and local authorities to take responsibility by limiting or banning the sale of toy weapons that pose health hazards.

Dr. Abdisamad extended Eid al-Adha greetings to all Somalis and wished peace, health and happiness to families across the country.

He said Eid should be a time of safety and celebration, not a time when preventable injuries affect the lives of innocent children.

Mustaqbal Eye Hospital continues to promote public awareness around eye safety, especially during holidays when injury risks for children tend to increase.