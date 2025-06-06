Uganda: Young Women Urged to Take the Lead in Cultural Revival At Miss Tourism Buganda

Girls and young women across Buganda have been called upon to build confidence and actively participate in cultural matters, challenging the long-standing dominance of men in spaces where women can also lead and contribute meaningfully to the development of society.

The powerful message was delivered during a colorful showcase of cultural pride at the Miss Tourism Buganda 2025 regional event, held at the Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board headquarters in Mengo. The event served as a prelude to the highly anticipated grand finale, scheduled for June 13, 2025, at Hotel Africana.

The competition brought together contestants from various counties within the Buganda Kingdom, including Kyaddondo, Busiro, Buluuli, and Busujju.

These young women took the stage with confidence and elegance, displaying traditional Buganda attire, unique talents, and deeply rooted cultural knowledge.

Their performances reflected a strong desire to restore cultural pride and revive practices that have gradually faded over time.

The participants echoed a shared vision: to serve as cultural ambassadors and revitalize the heritage of the Buganda Kingdom, while inspiring other young women to embrace their identity.

"This is more than a pageant; it's a mission to protect and promote who we are as a people," said one of the contestants.

The event drew a diverse audience, including prominent dignitaries from the Buganda Kingdom, cultural advocates, and supporters from across the region who came to cheer on the contestants.

Najib Nsubuga, Executive Director of the Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board, emphasized the importance of engaging the youth in preserving Buganda's culture.

"We want to inspire young people to take pride in their cultural identity and restore the honor of our traditions," Najib stated.

"This year's focus is on promoting culture through youth involvement, and these young women are leading that charge."

Najib also called on the wider community to rally behind the contestants as they head into the final round of the competition.

"I appeal to everyone in Buganda to support these girls. Let us not leave them behind as they compete in the finals," he added.

Derrick Kavuma, Chairperson of Youth in Buganda, echoed similar sentiments, urging the nation to uplift the girl child and ensure equal opportunities for young women to participate and lead in cultural and societal development.

"I ask the nation to stand behind our girls. They deserve every opportunity to shine, to lead, and to make their mark," Kavuma said.

The Miss Tourism Buganda 2025 grand finale, set for June 13, 2025, at Hotel Africana, promises to be a grand celebration of heritage, tradition, and womanhood.

The winner will be crowned as the cultural ambassador of Buganda, taking on the mantle to represent the kingdom at national and international tourism and cultural events.

As anticipation builds, organizers continue to emphasise the core mission of the pageant -- not just to crown beauty, but to elevate cultural consciousness and empower young women to become custodians of tradition.