South Africa: Increased Police Presence for Comrades Marathon - South African News Briefs - June 6, 2025

Increased Police Presence for the Comrades Marathon

Police have been deployed across KwaZulu-Natal to ensure the safety and security of the Comrades Marathon, reports EWN. Thousands of runners from around the world will participate in the 90-kilometre down run from the province's capital city, Pietermaritzburg, to Durban. While 437 police officers will participate in the race, a large number of other police officers have been deployed for safety and security. Provincial Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi urged communities to support it by maintaining law and order, particularly calling on drivers to respect and give space to the runners.

Muizenberg Residents Demand More Police Amid Gang Surge

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has announced that South Africa will receive Foot and Mouth Disease vaccines from Botswana as part of a R72 million procurement aimed at curbing the outbreak, reports SABC News. The vaccines will be used in a mass vaccination campaign starting in KwaZulu-Natal, in collaboration with industry players and the Red Meat Industry Services body. Steenhuisen also raised concerns about the movement of animals and feed at auctions, stating that the government will introduce stricter regulations to prevent the spread of the disease. He emphasized the need for cooperation from the farming sector and confirmed that new regulations will soon be gazetted and presented to Cabinet.

South Africa Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines

Residents from Muizenberg and surrounding areas such as Lavender Hill, Vrygrond, and Overcome Heights are pleading for increased police presence as gang violence escalates, with gun violence reaching what local leaders describe as a crisis point, reports EWN. This comes after a police officer was killed in broad daylight in Vrygrond. A senior provincial police delegation met with residents at a crime imbizo in Vrygrond to address the crime problem in the area. Cape Town District Commissioner Major-General Sizakhele Dyantyi said they were aware of people's concerns and had deployed additional officers, while also urging communities to work alongside the police to combat crime.

