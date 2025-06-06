Rwandan Athletes Hungry for More Medals At Kigali Marathon

International athletes from Africa and beyond are two hours away from turning up for the Kigali International Peace Marathon, with a number of medals up for grabs once more.

A total of 11 athletes will represent Rwanda at the 20th edition of the Athletics event in scheduled for Sunday, June 8.

With races starting and ending at Amahoro Stadium and BK Arena, the national team is poised to collect medals in both full marathon and half marathon categories than ever.

The 2024 edition saw a record-breaking 10,183 participants from 35 countries turning up for the annual marathon race in Kigali. Rwandan athletes Emeline Imanizabayo and Emmanuel Mutabazi each clinched bronze in the women's and men's half marathon, respectively.

While Mutabazi will miss this year's race due to personal reasons, Imanizabayo returns to the squad more confident than ever, leading a strong women's half marathon roster of five.

"All of us here are fighters. Being selected to represent our country gives us the motivation to go beyond our limits," Imanizabayo said.

ALSO READ: Rwandan athletes join camp ahead of Kigali Marathon 2025

Meanwhile, APR Athletics Club's Victor Ingabire will be competing in the men's half marathon for the second time and, having finished in 10th place in 2024, he is looking forward to even better results on Sunday.

"We are training hard under the guidance of our coaches. Personally, I aim to improve my performance and give it my best," Ingabire said.

The athletes have been camping at La Palisse Hotel Nyamata, just a kilometer away from their training field at Bugesera Stadium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Eric Karasira, head coach of the national athletics team for both men and women, believes this year's edition will mark a significant step forward compared to previous editions.

"We have been preparing from the previous different tournaments that athletes have passed through. Last edition, our athletes secured two bronze medals in men's and women's, now they will be looking for more medals and the recent training sessions show how hungry they are for success," Karasira said.

Full squad:

Men's Half Marathon: Victor Ingabire, Jean Claude Nsabimana and Emmanuel Nshimiyimana (all from APR) as well as Primien Manirafasha (Sina Gerard).

Men's Full Marathon: Fidele Ntirenganya (Sina Gerard) and Noel Hitimana (APR).

Women's Half Marathon: Adeline Musabyeyezu and Angelique (both from APR), Florence Niyonkuru and Emeline Imanizabayo (both SINA Gerard) and Jeanne Gentille Uwizeyimana (Police).

Women's Full Marathon: None

Coaching staff: Eric Karasira (head coach) and Anicet Kanyabugoyi (Assistant Coach)