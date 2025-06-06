Nigeria: Report of Kidnap of 200 Persons On Abuja-Kaduna Road Fake - Police

6 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna--Kaduna State Police Command has described as fake, report of alleged kidnapping of 150 to 200 individuals along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The Command's spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, said the attention of the Command has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating on social media, claiming that between 150 to 200 individuals were kidnapped along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The Command stated that the report was entirely fabricated and without any basis in fact.

He said: "To set the record straight, there has been no recorded incident of kidnapping along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway in the past two years. The area remains under constant surveillance and is regularly patrolled on 24 hours basis by the Police, Military, Dss and other security forces under tight security to ensure the safety of all commuters.

Furthermore, the Command is taking this matter seriously. Online Media Channels or individuals found responsible for originating or sharing such fabricated information without sources or basis will be invited for questioning

, thoroughly investigated, and may face prosecution in accordance with the law. The State government in collaboration with the security forces and agencies in the state have been working assiduously to ensure safety and security of all persons and properties.

"The Kaduna State Police Command remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents and urges the public to rely only on verified and official sources of information," he said.

