Ethiopia: U.S. Pledges Support for Ethiopia's Maritime Access Efforts

ADDIS ABABA - The U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga reaffirmed the United States' strong support for Ethiopia's efforts to secure maritime access through diplomatic and peaceful means.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Massinga described Ethiopia's aspiration for maritime access as both legitimate and vital for the country's future. He emphasized that for a nation of Ethiopia's scale with a fast-growing economy and ambitious development goals access to sea trade is essential.

"Strengthening maritime access through commercial, diplomatic, and peaceful avenues is a fundamental priority--one that the United States government and my embassy are fully committed to supporting," the ambassador stated.

Ethiopia has been pursuing maritime access based on principles of mutual benefit, regional cooperation, and economic integration. This approach has earned broad international recognition and support.

Ambassador Massinga also highlighted Ethiopia's strategic vision to become a leading economic power on the global stage, stressing the importance of expanding infrastructure to meet that goal.

He further underlined the U.S. government's commitment to working closely with Ethiopia to promote peace and stability in the Horn of Africa (HoA). Given Ethiopia's influence and capacity, he noted, the country is central to regional efforts to restore security and prosperity.

"The United States values Ethiopia's critical role in helping stabilize the region. More than its size, Ethiopia's capacity and influence make it a key partner in promoting peace, countering terrorism, and creating opportunities for prosperity and stability across the Horn of Africa," he affirmed.

The ambassador also noted that cooperation between the U.S. and Ethiopia is being strengthened to counter terrorist threats and build long-term resilience in the region.

