Ethiopia Expands Green Efforts With Nationwide Cleanliness Campaign

ADDIS ABABA -Deputy Prime Minister Adem Farah has emphasized the significance of the Clean Ethiopia Campaign in ensuring holistic prosperity by promoting tourism, investment, and diplomatic cooperation.

Adem Farah, who also serves as Head of the Democracy System Building Coordination Center with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister, made the statement yesterday during the launch of the 2nd nationwide Clean Ethiopia Campaign organized by the Environmental Protection Authority.

According to him, the campaign is helping to create a beautiful and prosperous nation for future generations by ensuring economic and social justice through collective action against environmental pollution.

"The Government of Ethiopia has been striving to achieve the goals of the Green Legacy Initiative, the cities' corridor development, benefiting 65 towns and cities, rural corridor development, renewable energy utilization, modern waste management, law enforcement, and institutionalization over the past seven years," he added.

Adem further noted that ensuring a Clean Ethiopia Campaign in a sustainable manner requires prioritizing public awareness, fostering a culture of cleanliness, increasing public participation, enforcing environmental laws and systems, and recognizing top performers in environmental protection.

Addis Ababa City Mayor AdanechAbiebie, for her part, stated that the capital is becoming a model in advancing the goal of a clean Ethiopia.

According to her, forest coverage in the city has increased from 2.8% during the reform period to 20%. Additionally, over 76 rivers and riverbanks have been developed. To combat environmental pollution, the city has constructed 454 public toilets, 160 public recreation areas, and 2,133 children's playgrounds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also highlighted that 241 kilometers of bike lanes and electric charging stations have been built in recent years. Similarly, electric public buses and minibuses have been imported to improve the transport system and reduce pollution.

Mayor Adanech stressed that although Ethiopia has contributed minimally to climate change, it remains highly vulnerable to its effects. Like many other countries, Ethiopia faces environmental challenges, which is why initiatives like the Green Legacy campaign, under which millions of trees are planted annually, are so vital.

She affirmed that such efforts will continue to yield significant results.

Environmental Protection Authority Director General, Eng. Lelise Neme, stated that the main objective of the Clean Ethiopia Campaign is to cultivate a culture of cleanliness among all citizens, thereby creating a clean and safe nation.

She added that the second phase of the Clean Ethiopia Campaign will involve 15 million people directly and more than 50 million others through media and digital platforms over the next six months.

Lelise recalled that during the first Clean Ethiopia Campaign, around 7.3 million people participated in person, and over 30 million engaged through various platforms.

She further noted that the second campaign, which will run from June to November 2025, will focus on preventing plastic and noise pollution, soil and water contamination, improving waste management and disposal, and related activities.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 6 JUNE 2025