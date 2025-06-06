Kenya: Chebet Under No Pressure to Smash World Record At Rome Diamond League

6 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet insists she is not under any pressure to set a new world record at the Rome Diamond League on Friday night.

Chebet says she is simply looking forward to enjoying herself in the women's 5000m.

"For Friday, the aim is just to run good and come away with a good result. Of course, there is rivalry with some athletes on the track but everyone will be running their own race. I expect a good performance and just to have fun," the double world record holder said.

Chebet will competing in her third Diamond League race of the season, following on from Xiamen and Rabat, in which she easily excelled in the women's 5000m and 3000m respectively.

Much is expected of the 25-year-old especially after coming agonisingly close to smashing the world record for the women's 3000m in Rabat where she clocked 8:11.56 - six seconds slower than the current world record of 8:06.11 set by China's Wang Junxia in 1993.

The stakes in the race have been further heightened, what with the inclusion of Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay - the world record holder for the women's 5000m.

Others in the fray include Olympic 10,000m silver medalist Nadia Battocletti - who clocked 8:26.27 to finish second to Chebet in Rabat - as well as five-time Diamond League winner Hailu Freweyni of Ethiopia.

Chebet believes it will be a thrilling race to watch for all athletics enthusiasts.

"Tomorrow, we expect to run good because I know everyone is ready. Everyone who is coming here is ready to race...everyone is competing to make a win. For me, I am also ready to give a good performance, enjoy myself and have fun," the World Cross Country champion said.

Also flying the Kenyan flag in the same race is Japan-based Margaret Ekidor who will be running in her first race outside of her working station.

Ekidor will be hoping to repeat the heroics of last year when she stopped the timer at 14:39.49 to win the women's 5000m at the Monaco Diamond League in July.

