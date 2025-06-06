Africa: President Ruto to Host Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative Talks

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to host a High-Level Consultative Meeting at State House, Nairobi, aimed at advancing the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII)--a continent-wide effort to position Africa as a global leader in green manufacturing and climate-smart industrialisation.

The Friday meeting, convened in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, will bring together top leaders from Africa's major development financial institutions, commercial banks, the African Union Commission, and other key stakeholders in the green industrial agenda.

Among the institutions expected to participate are the African Development Bank (AfDB), African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Africa50, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Standard Bank Kenya, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), KCB Group, Equity Group Holdings, and the African Union Commission.

State House emphasized the importance of financial institutions not only as funding sources but also as strategic partners in shaping a financing model tailored to Africa's unique development context and industrial aspirations.

"This meeting marks a critical step in moving the AGII from vision to implementation," State House Press Office said.

"This milestone meeting marks a crucial step forward in unlocking investment for a climate-resilient, green, and self-reliant industrial future."

AfCFTA Secretary-General, Wamkele Mene, will attend thre meeting.

Deliberations will focus on developing a robust financing framework to support priority green industrial clusters across the continent. '

The meeting follows the African Union's endorsement of the AGII in February 2025, which recognized industrialisation as vital to economic transformation, job creation, and climate resilience.

The AGII aligns with the Nairobi Declaration, which calls for the integration of climate action into Africa's development agenda and underscores the continent's commitment to achieving sustainable economic growth through green industrialisation.