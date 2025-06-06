Kenya: Odibets Launches Mouthwatering 'Sinia Ya Pilau' Promo for Crash Game Fans

6 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

NAIROBI — Odibets has rolled out its latest promo dubbed "Sinia ya Pilau", targeting fans of crash games like Aviator, Aviatrix, and Jet-X.

The one-of-a-kind promo, scheduled for June 6, will see 10,000 lucky winners walk away with a Sinia ya Pilau worth up to Sh300, directly credited to their Odibets accounts. The amount is withdrawable via M-PESA, making the win both tasty and tangible.

"This promo is one of a kind. It's a fun and flavorful way to reward our loyal punters -- especially those who enjoy the adrenaline rush of crash games," said Gregory Amoshe, Digital lead at Odibets. "We expect betting fanatics across the country to turn up and walk away with their own sinias of pilau."

To participate, users simply need to deposit and place a cash bet of at least Sh49 on any crash game including Aviator, Aviatrix, or Jet-X, and they will be automatically entered into the promo draw.

Winners will be selected randomly by Odibets' promotion system and rewarded with a Sinia ya Pilau worth up to Sh300.

The promo is part of Odibets' wider strategy to engage users with creative and culturally relevant rewards.

Participants can join the fun via Odibets.com. The company reminds all users to bet responsibly and that general terms and conditions apply.

