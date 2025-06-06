Kenya: Ruto Extends Eid-UK-Adha Greetings to Kenyan Muslims

Nairobi — President William Samoei Ruto has extended warm Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Muslims across Kenya, joining the faithful in commemorating one of the key event in the Islamic calendar.

In a goodwill message shared by State House and accompanied by a symbolic image of the Kaaba and a sacrificial lamb, President Ruto wished the Muslim community peace, joy, and spiritual fulfillment during the festival.

"May Allah Almighty accept your sacrifices and reward you with peace and happiness," the message read, recognizing the religious significance of the holiday coinciding with the Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah.

To facilitate nationwide observance of the festival, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki gazetted Friday, June 6, as a public holiday.

Celebrations across the country saw Muslims gather for early morning prayers, share meals with family and friends, and perform Qurbani, a tradition involving slaughter of animals and distribution meat to the less fortunate in their communities.

In Garissa County, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale hosted an Iftar dinner on the eve of the festival, coinciding with the Day of Arafah.

The gathering brought together Islamic scholars, youth leaders, and elders for a moment of collective reflection and spiritual unity.

"The Day of Arafah is not only a time of devotion but also a reminder of our shared responsibility to uplift one another," CS Duale said.

He noted that the dinner served as a platform to reinforce messages of generosity, faith, and community cohesion.

Religious leaders and community opinion shapers present at the event emphasized the importance of compassion and solidarity, especially in aiding the vulnerable during Eid.